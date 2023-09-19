Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College

Temple University acting president dead after collapsing on stage during memorial event

JoAnne A. Epps, 72, was attending a memorial service Tuesday when she collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Roughly 200 college students baptized in one night following Auburn campus worship program Video

Roughly 200 college students baptized in one night following Auburn campus worship program

More than 200 students at Auburn University were baptized in a single evening this week following a campus worship program that was reportedly attended by hundreds. (Kenzie Gay/Michael Floyd)

The acting president of Temple University in Philadelphia died suddenly Tuesday after becoming ill and collapsing on stage during a campus event, the school said. 

JoAnne A. Epps, 72, was attending a memorial service for Charles L. Blockson, curator of the Blockson Collection, when she got sick. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the school said. 

"There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss," a university statement states. "President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come."

PHILADELPHIA SUICIDE DESIGNATION FOR WOMAN WITH 20 STAB WOUNDS, BRUISES, IGNORES HOMICIDE EVIDENCE: EXPERTS

Acting Temple University President JoAnne Epps poses alone in front of stained glass windows and dark wooden walls

Acting Temple University President JoAnne Epps,72, died Tuesday after becoming ill while attending a memorial service, university officials said.  (Temple University)

The cause of death has not been shared by university officials. Temple University Provost Gregory Mandel choked up as he described Epps.

"We are all in deep grief and at a loss for words. To know Joanne is to be her friend," Mandel said at the news conference. "She was one of the most remarkably compassionate and caring individuals I’ve ever known."

Epps was the former dean of the university's law school and provost. She was named acting president in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple's first Black president, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

"I would never have imagined even becoming a professor at Temple, let alone being in this position," Epps recently told the news outlet.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro described Epps as a "powerful force and constant ambassador for Temple University for nearly four decades."

Temple University gray building exterior with rows of tall windows and the university flag hanging above an arched doorway

Sullivan Memorial Library at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016.  (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Losing her is heartbreaking for Philadelphia. Lori and I are holding JoAnne’s loved ones in our hearts right now. May her memory be a blessing," he posted on X, formally known as Twitter. 

As acting president, Epps focused on enrollment and the escalating crime levels near the university's campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.