Texas facing water crisis, temperatures to climb after storms, deadly deep freeze

The country should begin to thaw early next week, exposing the extent of the storm damage on the East Coast, Southeast and in devastated Texas, where there's a critical drinking water shortage and many residents remain under a boil-water advisory.

Officials in Harris County, Texas, the nation's third most populous county, reported 10 hypothermia deaths on Friday and more than 600 carbon monoxide poisoning cases.

Nearly four dozen people in Texas -- where some residents froze to death in their homes without power or drinkable water -- and nine other states hit by the storm had reportedly died as of Friday.

After weeks of subzero temperatures and near-constant snowstorms, temperatures across the U.S. will start to moderate.

However, the thaw will be gradual, and the Great Lakes area will continue to see light snow through Sunday morning as a system moves across the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

A swath from the Plains to the Northeast will also experience frigid conditions between Sunday and Monday, and the upper Midwest should expect two to four inches of snow during that period.

Farther south, forecasts call for isolated thunderstorms in both the Mississippi Valley and Southeast. It's a system that will strengthen, producing snow over the central Appalachians and parts of the Northeast on Monday.

In the Northwest, snow and lower-elevation rainfall will continue through the weekend.

Heavy snowfall is expected across the Cascades and Rockies.

