Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dead at 90, family says

The Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, America's longest-serving TV evangelist and founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, has died at 90, his family shared on Tuesday.

During a Sunday service in mid-June, Swaggart's son, the Rev. Donnie Swaggart, asked his congregation to keep his father in their prayers, saying that only a "miracle" could extend his father’s life.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.