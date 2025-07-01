Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dead at 90, family says

Fox News contributor and senior pastor of First Baptist Church Dr. Robert Jeffress discusses religious freedom in the United States and reflects on President Donald Trump’s first six months of his second term on ‘Fox Report.’
The Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, America's longest-serving TV evangelist and founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, has died at 90, his family shared on Tuesday.
During a Sunday service in mid-June, Swaggart's son, the Rev. Donnie Swaggart, asked his congregation to keep his father in their prayers, saying that only a "miracle" could extend his father’s life.
TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart preaches at Flora Blanca Stadium in El Salvador in 1987. (Cindy Karp/Getty Images)
