California

Teens posed as ICE agents to target, rob Hispanics in western US: police

Laurentiu Baceanu, Vasile Alexandru face multiple counts of robbery, other offenses

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Two California teenagers were arrested after allegedly posing as U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and robbing members of the Latino community in western parts of the country.

The Anaheim Police Department said Laurentiu Baceanu and Vasile Alexandru, both 19, were arrested last Thursday after they allegedly committed a series of robberies in which they identified themselves as ICE agents.

Officers responded to two robberies on June 20, which reportedly happened between 5 and 6 p.m., and when they arrived, they learned both robberies were connected.

In both instances, police said, Baceanu and Alexandru approached the victims, identified themselves as ICE agents, demanded cash and fled in a blue SUV.

Handcuffs on man

The Anaheim Police Department arrested Laurentiu Baceanu and Vasile Alexandru, both 19, last week. (iStock)

An investigation conducted by members of the Anaheim police Real Time Crime Center, Robbery-Major Assaults Detail, as well as other units, discovered both were related to recent similar robberies.

Nearly five hours after the two robberies occurred on Thursday, police located a blue Audi Q7 SUV in Fullerton and arrested Baceanu and Alexandru without incident.

The two men were transported to the Anaheim police detention facility, where they were booked on several counts of robbery and other offenses.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent enters a restaurant to remove evidence in Cheektowaga, N.Y., Wednesday April 16, 2008. A Buffalo-area restaurant owner and nine business associates are accused of smuggling illegal Mexican immigrants into the U.S. to work in restaurants in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Two 19-year-old men were arrested in California after allegedly posing as ICE agents and robbing Hispanic individuals. (Associated Press)

Alexandru and Baceanu are both being held without bond.

Police said they believe the two men committed similar robberies in Anaheim, Orange County, and other parts of the western U.S.

While the two men are alleged to have targeted Hispanics, detectives said they believe additional victims could exist.

An Anaheim police patrol car seen at a crime scene during daytime

Anaheim police arrested two teenagers after they allegedly posed as ICE agents and robbed people. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

During the robberies, both Baceanu and Alexandru spoke Spanish and presented a badge while impersonating law enforcement officials.

Detectives also believe the two men used different vehicles, including a silver or gray Volkswagen Atlas SUV.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Police encourage anyone with information about the robberies to contact Detective John Carey at 714-765-1973; the Robbery-Major Assaults Detail at 714-765-1947; or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.

