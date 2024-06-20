Expand / Collapse search
California

USC student will not face charges in fatal on-campus stabbing of homeless man: 'Genuine fear for his life'

Ivan Gallegos, 19, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
The University of Southern California (USC) student who police said fatally stabbed a homeless man he witnessed trying to break into cars on Greek Row will not face charges, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced on Thursday.

L.A. DA George Gascón declined to file charges against Ivan Gallegos, 19, who was arrested after Xavier Cerf, 27, was stabbed to death on Monday, June 17.

"After careful consideration and a thorough review of all available evidence, we have decided not to pursue charges against USC student Ivan Gallegos. We believe that Mr. Gallegos’s actions were driven by a genuine fear for his life and the lives of others. Our heart goes out to the deceased’s family, friends and everyone impacted by this tragic incident," Gascón's office said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The LAPD received a call on Monday night after two of Gallegos' peers reportedly witnessed Cerf trying to break into multiple cars. 

USC STUDENT ARRESTED IN STABBING DEATH OF SUSPECT ATTEMPTING CAR BREAK-IN

Ivan Gallegos, 19

Ivan Gallegos, 19, a USC student who fatally stabbed a man allegedly breaking into cars on Greek Row, will not face charges, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. (FOX 11 Los Angeles )

The three USC students then confronted Cerf and the situation escalated.

During the altercation, Gallegos allegedly stabbed Cerf, who suffered serious injuries.

Police found Cerf in the walkway between two fraternity houses in the University Park neighborhood in Los Angeles when he collapsed. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ONE DEAD AT USC AFTER WITNESS STABS SUSPECT ATTEMPTING A CAR BREAK-IN: POLICE

Fraternity House at USC

A USC student will not be charged after the stabbing death of a homeless man trying to break into cars on Greek Row, authorities said. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Police said Gallegos stayed at the scene and cooperated with them. He told police he acted in self-defense. 

Gallegos was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, Fox 11 previously reported. He had no criminal record and his bail was set at $2 million.

Los Angeles, USA - Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle, with the reflection of Union Station's tower visible in the car's window.

The LAPD arrested Ivan Gallegos on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing, but the L.A. DA will not file charges. (iStock)

Gascón's office said further details about the investigation will be released at a later time.

