Teen suspects say robbery was motive in triple Wyoming killing

Two teens charged in a triple homicide in a small Wyoming town told investigators they went to the house to steal a black Audi SUV.

Authorities say 19-year-old Stephen Hammer and 18-year-old Tanner Vanpelt killed three members of a family at their home in Clark on Saturday.

The two are making their first court appearance Tuesday morning in a case that has rattled residents of the small town near the Wyoming-Montana border.

According to court documents, each is charged with 11 felony counts, including premeditated murder, use of a deadly weapon and robbery.

After being arrested, Hammer told investigators they used two 9 mm handguns stolen from a Cody gun store last week and went to the house to steal the Audi so they could escape to Denver.