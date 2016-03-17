Teen sexting prompts a move to update child-porn laws

Rampant teen sexting has left politicians and law enforcement authorities around the country struggling to find some kind of legal middle ground.

To many public officials, prosecuting students for child porn seems like overkill. But many aren't ready to let students off the hook altogether.

Dozens of states have adopted or are considering new, more lenient laws that would apply in cases of teenagers sharing nude selfies among themselves.

The debate is underway in Colorado, and it's revealed deep divisions about how to deal with the phenomenon.