Georgia
Georgia teen kills himself after accidentally shooting and killing friend: cops

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in Gwinnett County are investigating the deaths of two teens. 

An Atlanta-area 15-year-old took his own life on New Year’s Eve minutes after accidentally shooting and killing his friend, police said.

Gwinnett County police identified the teens on Tuesday as Devin Hodges, 15, and 17-year-old Chad Carless, both of the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville.

The incident occurred in a makeshift shed where a group of teens gathered, a police statement read. Investigators said Hodges was showing the group a handgun when it accidentally fired and struck Carless, who was sitting next to him.

Carless died before help could arrive. As officers pulled up to the scene, Hodges shot himself with the handgun as he was running between two homes and died.