Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Missing Persons
Published

Boy, 15, caught in choppy waters goes missing off Jersey Shore

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
CBP prepares to send response teams to assist with Hurricane DorianVideo

CBP prepares to send response teams to assist with Hurricane Dorian

Lead field coordinator Diane Sabatino on how CBP will be assisting in disaster response to Hurricane Dorian.

A 15-year-old boy went missing at a Jersey Shore beach Sunday afternoon after being swept into choppy waters as Hurricane Dorian looms over the East Coast, according to officials.

Josiah Jeremiah Robison, of Ewing, and his teen sister appeared to be struggling in the choppy waters when a bystander went to help and lifeguards followed around 2:45 p.m., according to Spring Lake Police Chief Edward Kerr.

DEADLY DORIAN CLAIMS FIRST VICTIM AFTER BATTERING BAHAMAS; BIGGEST THREAT TO FLORIDA EAST COAST EVER

While lifeguards were able to help the teenage girl back to shore, the 15-year-old boy slipped under the water off of Brighton Ave. Beach in Spring Lake.

A 15-year-old boy went missing Sunday afternoon after being swept into the water off Brighton Avenue Beach in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

A 15-year-old boy went missing Sunday afternoon after being swept into the water off Brighton Avenue Beach in Spring Lake, New Jersey. (Spring Lake Police Department/Google Maps)

A four-hour sea and air search by the state police, U.S. Coast Guard, sheriff's office and lifeguards failed to locate Josiah's body but a search is still ongoing.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this tragedy," Kerr said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yellow flags were flying as the ocean is being affected by Dorian, a category 5 hurricane headed toward the southeast coast of the United States, which meteorologists say will only make the conditions in the water rougher.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to Detective Sergeant Christopher Kucinski at 732-449-1234 or ckucinski@springlakepolice.org.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke