Tech CEO, wife, 2 kids found dead after arson fire rips through New Jersey mansion: report

Authorities in New Jersey on Tuesday responded to reports of a fire at a sprawling mansion and found the remains of two adults and two children before determining that the fire was intentionally started.

The body of Keith Caneiro, the CEO of a tech company in Asbury Park, was discovered in the front of the home with at least one gunshot wound, a source told NJ Advance Media. The gunshot was not believed to have been self-inflicted, the report said.

Three others were found dead inside the Colts Neck home, including his wife, Jennifer Caneiro, the report said. The children were both under 10 years old, the New York Times reported.

Authorities did not officially confirm the identities of the victims.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni would not comment on the report or confirm Keith Caneiro had a gunshot wound, the New York Post reported. But he said, “We have no reason to believe that anyone in the community is in any danger at this time.”

Keith Caneiro’s brother also reported a fire at his home in Ocean Township, the report said. Authorities said they were investigating whether the two blazes were connected.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Video showed firefighters battling the blaze as smoke poured from the roof of the two-story home, which is surrounded by fields and includes a large swimming pool. Helicopter footage showed a sheet in the middle of the yard next to the house, with police tape cordoning off the area.

Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000. Bruce Springsteen reportedly owns a home in the town, and his youngest son Sam joined the Colts Neck Fire Department in 2014, NJ.com reported.

The 5,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to Zillow. The owners purchased the property in 1998, and the home was built in 2003, public records show.

Caneiro’s LinkedIn profile describes him as the CEO and chief technology officer for a company in the New York City area called Square One. His profile says he graduated from Columbia University with a master of science degree in 2018 and previously received certifications from Harvard Business School’s online platform.

