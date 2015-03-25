Target apologizes for 'manatee' label on plus-size dress

Shoppers at a Target store in Brooklyn say a label that listed the color of a plus-size dress as "manatee gray" was insulting.

The label for the same dress in smaller sizes described it as "dark heather gray."

Target apologized for the label.

Michelle Ho, shopping at the store at Atlantic Terminal Mall, told the New York Post that Target was "putting down one set of people over another" with the different labels.

Spokeswoman Jessica Deede called the labeling of the Mossimo-brand "Women's Plus-Size Kimono Maxi Dress" ''an unintentional oversight."

She said although manatee gray was a seasonal color, Target was "fixing the discrepancy." She said the item was removed from the company website.