Tail broke off first in fatal Long Island plane crash, NTSB says

A preliminary report by the NTSB says a small plane that crashed on Long Island last week tore apart piece by piece in mid-air, killing the pilot and two passengers.

Newsday reports that the National Transportation Safety Board says pieces of the tail and the interior overhead panel were found at the beginning of a nearly half-mile debris field in Syosset.

The report states the plane began breaking apart shortly after pilot, David Berube of Bristol, Connecticut, reported he had lost some instruments necessary to help him navigate the cloudy and wet conditions.

The fuselage, pieces of each wing and the left ruddervator were discovered further along. The engine and instrument panel were found at the end of the debris field.

The report says flight-control cables appeared overstressed.