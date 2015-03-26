SWAT team wounds NC man to end VA standoff, 2 dead

Police in coastal Virginia say a North Carolina man is accused of killing two people he had taken hostage before he was wounded by police.

Authorities said in a news release that officers responded to reports of a shooting in Chesapeake shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two people escaped the home shortly after officers arrived. One of them, 19-year-old Derwin Watts of Chesapeake, later died at Norfolk General Hospital.

After unsuccessful negotiations, SWAT team members entered the home and found a man holding two hostages. Police shot the suspect, 44-year-old Charles Collins of Pollicksville, N.C., once in the head. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk Hospital and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of abduction.

Police say 40-year-old Michael Temple of Elizabeth City, N.C., also was found dead in the home. Police said the shootings were apparently "domestic related."