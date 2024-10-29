SWAT standoff, shots fired in Atlanta with armed person barricaded inside Midtown hotel: police

The Atlanta Police Department and SWAT teams responded to a Georgia luxury hotel in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside the hotel.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said they are investigating a barricaded suspect at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown where there were reports of gunfire.

In an update at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said that the suspect was apprehended and in custody. They did not provide any details on the suspect.

In photos, taken by Fox News affiliate, WAGA, a large police presence was seen surrounding the hotel's main entrance.

Officials said the person was armed, so law enforcement established a safety perimeter.

In a statement on social media, police advised hotel guests to "avoid any windows and rooms facing the area."

Law enforcement said in an update that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.