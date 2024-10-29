Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta

SWAT standoff, shots fired in Atlanta with armed person barricaded inside Midtown hotel: police

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Four Seasons Hotel, where a suspect was apprehended and in custody

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Atlanta law enforcement respond to a situation with an armed suspect, gunshots at hotel: police Video

Atlanta law enforcement respond to a situation with an armed suspect, gunshots at hotel: police

Atlanta police and SWAT are investigating a barricaded suspect at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, where there were reports of gunfire. (Credit: WAGA) 

The Atlanta Police Department and SWAT teams responded to a Georgia luxury hotel in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside the hotel.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said they are investigating a barricaded suspect at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown where there were reports of gunfire.

In an update at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said that the suspect was apprehended and in custody. They did not provide any details on the suspect.

Police are responding to a barricaded suspect at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta.

Police are responding to a barricaded suspect at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta. (WAGA)

In photos, taken by Fox News affiliate, WAGA, a large police presence was seen surrounding the hotel's main entrance.

Officials said the person was armed, so law enforcement established a safety perimeter.

A large police presence, including a SWAT team, are investigating the barricaded suspect.

A large police presence, including a SWAT team, are investigating the barricaded suspect. (WAGA)

In a statement on social media, police advised hotel guests to "avoid any windows and rooms facing the area."

Hotel guest

A person is seen waving outside a balcony window at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta on Tuesday. (WAGA)

Law enforcement said in an update that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

