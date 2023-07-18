Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
SUV crashes into suburban Chicago restaurant, critically injuring teen

IL driver was leaving a parking lot across the street when the accident occurred

Associated Press
An SUV crashed into a restaurant in suburban Chicago on Monday, critically injuring a teenager and causing four other people to be hurt, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy was outside the restaurant when he was struck by the SUV, which then collided with the wall of Fontano's Subs in Hinsdale around 2:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

The teen was transported to Hinsdale Hospital and then later flown to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago, authorities said.

Illinois Fox News graphic

An SUV crashed into a restaurant in suburban Chicago injuring five people. A 14-year-old was critically injured, and three others suffered serious injuries. The fifth person who was injured was treated at the scene.  (Fox News)

Three other people inside the restaurant also were struck by the SUV or debris and were taken to a hospital in serious condition, authorities said. A fourth person was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the driver, who was not injured, was leaving a parking lot across the street when the accident occurred. Police are investigating what caused the crash. No charges were filed immediately.