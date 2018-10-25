Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

‘Suspicious package’ found at Dianne Feinstein’s office not a bomb, authorities say

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. (Reuters)

A suspicious package was discovered at a Los Angeles building where US Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office is located — but authorities claim it was not a bomb, a report said.

The package was found at the Democratic senator’s office building at Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards at around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to KCBS-TV.

The LAPD was reportedly on the scene investigating.

A police officer told the network that the package was not a bomb but would not give any further description.