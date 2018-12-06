Suspects rob Nevada home as boy sleeps on couch

Three teenagers were caught on camera breaking into a local man’s home.

They got away with his car and some other valuables, but Mark Lenhart said the scariest part of it all was that his son was sleeping on the couch, just feet away from the criminals.

On Nov. 28, Lenhart woke up to his neighbor knocking at his door near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

“He told me that my garage door was halfway open.”

The neighbor also noticed Lenhart’s car was not parked in its usual spot.

“I was shocked I couldn’t believe my car was gone,” he said.

That’s not all that was missing. The suspects took his Xbox and left. The clear video surveillance shows the suspects then quickly returned to steal even more stuff.

“They took my wallet that had my driver’s license, my debit cards, my credit cards, some cash in it.”

Fortunately, they didn’t touch his 9-year-old son sleeping on the couch.

“I was panicking at the moment because I couldn’t believe someone came within feet of my son,” he said.

The family dog tried to wake up the boy by licking his face but apparently, his son is a heavy sleeper.

Lenhart said next to panic, he was mostly just angry.

“To look over while he’s sleeping ... you see somebody there and you still process to take things that don’t belong to you and then scurry out of here.”

The guys can then be seen on surveillance scurrying off in Lenhart’s 2015 Dodge Journey.

