All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Suspects lead Texas deputies on 120-mile, high-speed chase: report

Authorities in Harris County, Texas, on Thursday gave chase to three suspects in a car that stretched 120 miles and hit speeds of up to 110 mph, a report said.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the chase started at about 8 p.m.—during a routine traffic stop. The report said it was unclear what led to the initial stop. But police said the car took off and the chase lasted about an hour.

The suspects were reportedly seen tossing items out from the car during the pursuit. KHOU reported that three suspects were arrested after the car crashed. The channel reported that the chase resulted in at least eight crashes.