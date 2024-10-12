Expand / Collapse search
US

Suspects at-large after shooting near Tennessee State University kills one, injures 9:

A gunman opened fire near Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville on Saturday

Nashville authorities are still investigating after a suspect opened fire near Tennessee State University (TSU) on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and wounding several others.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced that the fatal shooting took place shortly before a homecoming football game started at approximately 5:10 p.m. TSU was playing against Eastern Illinois University at Nissan Stadium.

In an update on Sunday, the MNPD identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old Vonquae Johnson, per WZTV. Nine people were injured in total.

Of the nine people injured, three of them were juveniles. Two 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old were both treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Nashville Shooting Scene

Multiple people were shot in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday. (Metro Nashville PD)

"At this point, there are 10 victims that have been confirmed to have been involved in that gunfire, one of which is deceased," MNPD Public Information Officer Brooke Reese said during a briefing on Saturday night. 

"Five of them were transported from the Nashville Fire Department to local hospitals," she added. "Five others were dropped off by private vehicles."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell condemned the shooting in a speech at a TSU homecoming event on Sunday.

Police outside scene

At least one person was killed during the shooting in Nashville, Tenn., authorities say. (WZTV)

"Earlier today, hundreds of us marched down historic Jefferson Street for homecoming," Mayor O'Connell said, per WZTV. "What was a joyous atmosphere is tonight very different because of a senseless act of violence carried out by people who didn’t care who else might be caught in the crossfire."

Police believe there may be two suspects at-large, according to WZTV. One of the nine wounded people may have been involved in the shooting, according to police.

Police at scene

Nashville police are actively investigating the shooting near TSU. (WZTV)

Fox News Digital reached out to the MNPD for additional details. Authorities are actively investigating the incident, no additional information is available at this time.

