Suspects arrested in slayings of 6 family members in Chicago

Chicago police say they've arrested two suspects in the slayings of six family members whose bodies were found in a house in February.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the man and woman were arrested without incident Thursday in Chicago. Guglielmi says the man has a family connection with the victims, and that authorities are planning to charge both with first-degree murder.

Authorities found the bodies Feb. 4 in the Gage Park neighborhood. Five of the victims were stabbed to death; the sixth died of multiple gunshot wounds.