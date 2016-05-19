Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 20, 2016

Suspects arrested in slayings of 6 family members in Chicago

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016 file photo, mourners pay their respect outside a home in Chicago where six family members were found dead. On Thursday, May 19, 2016, Chicago police say they have arrested two suspects, a man and woman, in the Feb. 4 slayings. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (The Associated Press)

    This Thursday, May 19, 2016, booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Diego Uribe. Uribe and his girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos, were arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the killings of six members of a family in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. Authorities found the bodies Feb. 4, 2016. (Chicago Police Department via AP) (The Associated Press)

    This Thursday, May 19, 2016, booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Jafeth Ramos. Ramos and her boyfriend, Diego Uribe, were arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the killings of six members of a family in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. Authorities found the bodies Feb. 4, 2016. (Chicago Police Department via AP) (The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – Chicago police say they've arrested two suspects in the slayings of six family members whose bodies were found in a house in February.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the man and woman were arrested without incident Thursday in Chicago. Guglielmi says the man has a family connection with the victims, and that authorities are planning to charge both with first-degree murder.

Authorities found the bodies Feb. 4 in the Gage Park neighborhood. Five of the victims were stabbed to death; the sixth died of multiple gunshot wounds.