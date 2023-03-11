Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Suspects arrested in Georgia for stealing nearly 700 cans of powdered baby formula

Police estimate the value of stolen formula at approximately $26,000

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Georgia police arrested three suspects after they allegedly stole $26,000 worth of powdered baby formula from metro Atlanta supermarkets.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to law enforcement agencies in the area requesting officers keep their eyes peeled for a car suspected of being involved in a series of shoplifting incidents at Publix supermarkets in which cans of baby formula were taken.

Cartersville Police officers located the vehicle on Thursday in the parking lot at the city's Publix on 300 Cherokee Place. Officers then waited for the suspects to leave the store.

GEORGIA MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH WHILE TRYING TO STEAL CATALYTIC CONVERTER: POLICE

Regulo Sanchez-Romero and Mateo Sanchez-Romero were arrested for stealing cans of baby formula.

Regulo Sanchez-Romero and Mateo Sanchez-Romero were arrested for stealing cans of baby formula. (Cartersville Police Department)

Regulo Sanchez-Romero, Mateo Sanchez-Romero, and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody after they exited the store carrying 12 cans of stolen powdered baby formula.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered an additional 662 cans valued at $26,000, police said.

The two adults were charged with felony theft by shoplifting, felony theft by receiving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Regulo Sanchez-Romero was also charged with driving while unlicensed and Mateo Sanchez-Romero was also charged with providing a false name and date of birth.

GEORGIA MURDER SUSPECT SEEN DRAGGED FROM HOME HOURS BEFORE MISSED COURT HEARING

Officers searched the suspects' vehicle and discovered 662 cans valued at $26,000.

Officers searched the suspects' vehicle and discovered 662 cans valued at $26,000. (Cartersville Police Department)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both men gave officers Dallas, addresses, police said. They were both booked into the Bartow County Jail.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspects were also responsible for similar thefts in other jurisdictions.

This comes as baby formula has been difficult to find over the past year after FDA inspectors temporarily shut down the largest domestic formula factory in the U.S. because of bacterial contamination.