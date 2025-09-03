Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Suspected wedding crasher steals $60,000 gift box before fleeing in Mercedes SUV

The newlyweds are reportedly offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspected thief's arrest

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Police searching for suspected wedding crasher Video

Police searching for suspected wedding crasher

The man is accused of stealing approximately $60,000 in cash and checks from a California wedding. (Credit: Nadeen Farahat)

Police in California are searching for a suspected wedding crasher who allegedly stole a box containing approximately $60,000 in cash and checks.

The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to a call on Aug. 31 at approximately 12:50 a.m. about an alleged theft at the Renaissance Banquet Hall. 

The suspect was described as a male aged around 40 and of Middle Eastern or White descent with a bald head and a medium build, according to police. 

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the hall and grabbing a large box, presumably containing the cash and checks, before dashing out the door. Additional footage from outside the hall shows the suspect entering the passenger seat of a black Mercedes SUV, which drove off. 

SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF WAS REPORTEDLY HAVING LUNCH AS $2M JEWELRY STORE ROBBERY HAPPENED JUST YARDS AWAY

Suspected wedding crasher eyes gift box

A suspected wedding crasher looks at a box containing approximately $60,000 worth of gifts. (Nadeen Farahat)

Police said witnesses reported seeing the theft take place shortly after midnight.

WEDDING CRASHER WHO POSED AS GUEST TO STEAL THOUSANDS IN CASH IS FREED, AGAIN

"I was terrified. This is such an intimate moment. This is the happiest day of your life and to hear that someone in all black came up and just grabbed it and ran, it’s just something hard to swallow," Nadeen Farahat, the bride, told ABC News

She added that it was "scary" to see how the suspect mingled with guests and even got himself a drink at the bar before allegedly running off with the newlywed couple’s gifts.

Suspected wedding crasher steals gifts

A suspected wedding crasher nabs $60,000 in cash and checks. (Nadeen Farahat)

While the couple is understandably upset about the crasher, the groom, George Farahat, said they are trying to look on the bright side and keep in mind that at least the suspect did not hurt anyone.

"I think that's one of the important things that we're trying to focus on, that he, during his time there, he didn't hurt anyone or do anything to one of our guests," George told ABC News.

Wedding crasher flees with gifts

A suspected wedding crasher flees a banquet hall with a gift box containing approximately $60,000. (Nadeen Farahat)

ABC News reported that the newlyweds are offering $5,000 for any information leading to the suspected wedding crasher's arrest.

Glendale police are urging members of the public with information on the incident to call (818) 548-3127. 

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
