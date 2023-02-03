Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia teen shot by victim he allegedly attempted to carjack faces charges

The Pennsylvania teen was reportedly on probation from a nearby county at the time of the shooting

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A teenager who was shot while attempting to carjack someone in Philadelphia has been charged in connection with the incident. 

The 17-year-old faces two counts of robbery, one count of attempted carjacking, and weapons charges, FOX Philadelphia reported. The teen was on probation in a nearby county at the time of the shooting. 

The Philadelphia Police Department vehicle. A teen who was shot while attempting to carjack a vehicle in the Philadelphia has been charged in the incident. 

The Philadelphia Police Department vehicle. A teen who was shot while attempting to carjack a vehicle in the Philadelphia has been charged in the incident.  (iStock)

He allegedly tried carjacking a Honda Civic with two people inside on Jan. 28 just before midnight, the news outlet said. 

Authorities said he pointed a gun at two passengers, one of whom has a license to carry a firearm. That person shot the teen in the chest and shoulder. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital by first responders in stable condition. The shooter has not been charged. 

