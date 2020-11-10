Arrest made in Houston sergeant hotel parking lot killing

Houston police arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant who left behind four children, officials said Tuesday.

Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Robert Soliz. He was detained without incident on Interstate 10 in West Houston, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo posted on Twitter.

No other information on the arrest was immediately released, but Acevedo promised more details later in the day.

Court records cited by Eyewitness News say Soliz was arrested earlier this year for unlawfully carrying a weapon and was out on bond. They also say that Soliz was accused in 2017 of threatening his girlfriend with murder.

SOCIAL WORKERS TO RESPOND TO 911 MENTAL HEALTH CALLS IN NYC AS VIOLENT CRIME INCREASES

Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was shot and killed while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston. The 25-year veteran of the Houston force staggered into the office of a small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. He collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday, and a manhunt ensued.

In a tweet shortly after Rios’ murder, Houston Police Officer’s Union President Joe Gamaldi asked that the sergeant and his surviving family members be kept in prayers.

“We will not stop until we find the monster/monsters responsible,” Gamaldi tweeted.

No motive was immediately disclosed, but Acevedo tweeted: "We can all breathe a sigh of relief."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rios was the fourth Houston police officer killed in the line of duty in the past 12 months, Acevedo said.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed on Oct. 20 while responding to a domestic violence call. He had been preparing to retire this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.