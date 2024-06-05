Suspected human smuggler breaches Air Force Base a day after illegal migrant hops fence

A suspected human smuggler breached the Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas on Friday while evading authorities, a day after a suspected illegal immigrant breached a fence at the same military base while on the run from the U.S. Border Patrol.

The suspect led Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers on a high-speed chase in Val Verde County, Lt. Chris Olivarez said. During the chase, the suspect drove onto the base property and continued to evade authorities. The military base was put on lockdown during the incident.

After around eight minutes of evading officers, the suspect drove off-road and crashed through a second fence before absconding. Two illegal immigrants from Guatemala in the vehicle were also arrested.

A day earlier, a 17-year-old Mexican national jumped a fence at the same Laughlin Air Force Base, after fleeing Del Rio Border Patrol agents attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Border Patrol agents deployed canine teams and caught the teen after an hour of searching. Agents also arrested four other adult men who were in the stopped vehicle. All are believed to be illegal immigrants.

Laughlin Air Force Base said it established a cordon adjacent to the base housing to ensure the safety of base residents during the search.

The back-to-back incidents came just a few weeks after two Jordanian nationals tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.