Laughlin Air Force Base breached by Mexican national who ran from Border Patrol agents: CBP

A Mexican national jumped a fence, breaching Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Del Rio Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop early Thursday morning on Highway 90 East, when a 17-year-old male ran from the vehicle and breached the base, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The man was later detained by Border Patrol agents.

The breach comes soon after two Jordanian nationals tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia earlier this month.

Four other men in the vehicle who are suspected of being in the country illegally were detained, according to CBP.

