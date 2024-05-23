Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Laughlin Air Force Base breached by Mexican national who ran from Border Patrol agents: CBP

The 17-year-old ran from agents during a traffic stop

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A Mexican national jumped a fence, breaching Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday, officials confirmed. 

Del Rio Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop early Thursday morning on Highway 90 East, when a 17-year-old male ran from the vehicle and breached the base, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The man was later detained by Border Patrol agents.

The breach comes soon after two Jordanian nationals tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia earlier this month.

JORDANIAN WHO TRIED TO BREACH MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO WAS IN US ILLEGALLY, SOURCES SAY

Laughlin Air Force Base entrance

A Mexican national breached Laughlin Air Force Base on Thursday while being pursued by Border Patrol agents.  (Google Maps)

Four other men in the vehicle who are suspected of being in the country illegally were detained, according to CBP. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 