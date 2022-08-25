Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy's car

The King County sheriff's deputy sustained a hand injury and 'possible additional injuries' in the crash

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Washington state sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff's deputy works with the King County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened in Snohomish County. State Route 2 was fully closed around 9 p.m. as authorities investigated the crash scene.

The driver who slammed into the deputy's vehicle has been charged with a DUI.

The driver who slammed into the deputy's vehicle has been charged with a DUI. (@wspd7pio/Twitter)

"This will likely be an extended road closure while units investigate," Washington State Patrol trooper Jacob Kennett wrote on Twitter.

DRIVER IN LOS ANGELES CRASH THAT KILLED 6 ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER, GROSS NEGLIGENCE

Kennett also shared that the deputy sustained a critical hand injury and "possible additional injuries."

"The driver of the other vehicle involved is currently in custody for DUI," Kennett confirmed.

Authorities closed down the road in Washington state to investigate the crash that involved a deputy on Wednesday night.

Authorities closed down the road in Washington state to investigate the crash that involved a deputy on Wednesday night. (@wspd7pio/Twitter)

"The investigation is still on going and we appreciate your patience," Kennett added.

No other details about the crash or the suspect were immediately available. 