Illegal Immigrants
Published

Suspected ‘coyote’ arrested in Rio Grande after guiding illegal immigrants across river into Texas: video

Suspected smuggler is illegal immigrant from Mexico, Texas DPS says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Human smuggling suspect from Mexico arrested in Rio Grande Video

Human smuggling suspect from Mexico arrested in Rio Grande

Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a suspected human smuggler from Mexico who was guiding groups of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande into Texas on Tuesday. (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

A suspected human smuggler in Texas was rounded up and arrested while waist deep in the Rio Grande after guiding illegal immigrants across the river, authorities said Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Drone Operators spotted the "coyote" on Tuesday as he smuggled groups of illegal immigrants across the border from Mexico into Eagle Pass, the agency said.

The DPS Tactical Marine Unit responded to stop and arrest the suspected smuggler. 

Drone footage shows the marine unit circling the individual in the Rio Grande as he attempts to evade capture. Officers eventually grab the man and pull him aboard their airboat.

FLORIDA TRUCKER SUSPECTED OF SMUGGLING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LEADS TEXAS DPS ON CHAOTIC CHASE: VIDEO

police boat closing in on suspect in Rio Grande

Officers on an airboat cornered the suspected human smuggler in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Tuesday. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The suspected human smuggler was identified as Jose Delgado-Zuniga, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, DPS said. He faces state criminal charges for smuggling of persons.

suspect being taken into custody in river

After splashing around the Rio Grande in an attempt to evade capture, the suspect was placed under arrest. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Texas DPS has many resources along the southern border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 in response to the ongoing drug and migrant crises. 

Jose Delgado-Zuniga

The suspect was identified as Jose Delgado-Zuniga, an illegal immigrant from Mexico. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

As of late May, the operation had resulted in more than 28,560 criminal arrests, including 6,816 for criminal trespassing, and more than 417 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized statewide, according to DPS.

TEXAS DPS ARRESTS GULF CARTEL OPERATIVE FOR ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLING INTO US

More than 377,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and referrals occurred during that period, the agency has said.

While migrant numbers have dropped since peaking just before the end of Title 42 in May, officials have cautioned against believing it will remain that way.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.