Suspect in killing of Detroit officer linked to other shootings, chief says

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he was “angry” more had not been done sooner to apprehend a 28-year-old who allegedly killed one Detroit police officer Wednesday and wounded another, after learning that the suspect may have been the culprit in several earlier shootings.

The man who allegedly killed Officer Rasheen McClain and wounded Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse is likely connected to another murder in Detroit just this week, according to a report.

Craig said he started an internal investigation to find out why the man was not arrested after the first shooting, a drive-by two weeks ago at the same home where the officer was killed. No one was injured in the drive-by.

The same suspect appears to be connected to an episode in which two people were shot and wounded Sunday and two more on Monday. One of Monday’s victims, a 31-year-old man, died from his injuries.

The drive-by, Monday’s shooting and Wednesday’s home invasion appear to revolve around the suspect’s fixation on an ex-girlfriend.

A complaint was filed after the drive-by and Batoum-Bisse took the report, Craig said. The ex-girlfriend later went to the police station and says she gave “someone in the station the name of the responsible suspect.”

An investigator sent a letter to the victim and attempted to contact the victim, “and that’s where it stopped,” said Craig. “More should have been done.”

“We’re not talking about an auto theft. We’re talking about shooting into an inhabited dwelling,” he said. “So I’m very angry. Some people are going to be held accountable.”

“If we had done an appropriate followup and taken him into custody we wouldn’t be talking about our hero who is no longer with us,” said Craig, referring to McClain. “Or the two shooting incidents on Sunday and then Monday. This happened two weeks ago. There is no excuse for a delay in investigating this type of matter.”

The suspect in all three shootings was released from prison on parole earlier this year.

“We could have prevented this situation,” Craig told reporters Friday. “He was on parole. If we had identified him in a drive-by shooting, we could have revoked his parole then and sought an additional warrant for shooting into an inhabited dwelling.”

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. Authorities believe he wanted to die at the hands of the police when he invaded the West Side home and hid in the basement, shooting at the officers as they descended the stairs.

McClain is survived by his wife, Heidi, and two stepchildren. Craig said hundreds of officers came out over the past few days to pay their respects to a “loved” member of the force.