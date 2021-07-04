Deadly St. Louis-area mall shooting suspect arrested, police say

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a St. Louis area mall that left one person dead on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. inside Champs Sports, an athletic footwear retailer located on the first floor of West County Center in Des Peres, Missouri.

A 20-year-old man, Malachi Maclin, of Florissant was shot and later died in a hospital, Des Peres police Chief Eric Hall said in a statement.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident involving two people.

The mall was closed early on Saturday following the shooting. Police evacuated some shoppers and employees, while others were on lockdown inside.

Around 9 p.m. police said there was no further threat to the public.

Another shooting happened at the same mall in April, FOX 2 reported. A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with that case.

