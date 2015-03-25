Expand / Collapse search
Midwest
Last Update January 13, 2015

Suspect in attempted bombing at Wichita airport detained until trial

By | Fox News

A U.S. judge in Kansas ordered a man charged with attempting to bomb the Wichita Mid-Continent Airport detained until trial, Reuters reported.

Terry Lee Loewen, 58, appeared at his detention hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Karen Humphreys in federal court. Humphreys ruled that Loewen was a flight risk and a danger to the public and should be detained until trial.

Federal prosecutors told the judge that Loewen intended to inflict "maximum carnage" when he allegedly plotted to drive a car bomb onto the tarmac at the airport, where he worked as an avionics technician.

Authorities said Loewen had expressed a desire to kill as many people as possible in support of followers of Islam.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 