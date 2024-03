Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Los Angeles Police Department has formed a task force to counter a rise in gangs from Latin America that have been targeting luxury homes in Southern California.

In a notice last week, the LAPD said it "recognizes the increase in burglaries where homes in affluent neighborhoods are targeted."

"I can tell you that we have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country, that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high-end residents," Chief Dominic Choi said.

This year alone, the LAPD has recorded more than 900 Los Angeles homes that have been burglarized. The department said it was teaming up with other agencies that have been affected by organized groups coming into the country to engage in this criminal activity.

HOMELESS MAN ‘TERRORIZED’ COMMUNITIES IN 2 STATES AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING 3 FAMILY MEMBERS DURING CRIME SPREE

Most of the participants in these gangs are coming from Chile, but law enforcement has seen nationals from other South American countries, including Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia.

It is believed that many of those involved in these organized crime rings are entering the U.S. by exploiting a 2014 visa waiver that was intended to promote tourism from trusted countries. The waiver allows nations of designated member participants to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told the Los Angeles Times that the thieves tend not to carry guns to avoid gun charges.

"They sometimes carry jamming devices to disable home security systems," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, police in Scottsdale, Arizona are investigating a string of crimes related to South American theft groups. Last week, police announced three arrests in so-called "dinner-time burglaries," FOX 10 reported.