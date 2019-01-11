Suspect held after girl, 13, wounded by bullet in Houston: reports

A suspect was in custody late Thursday and his female companion was also detained hours after a 13-year-old Houston girl was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting, according to reports.

The girl was sitting on a bed with her sister when she was struck by a single bullet fired from outside, the Houston Chronicle reported. She was in stable condition at a hospital Thursday evening, according to a Twitter message from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, of Harris County, Texas.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended after a tipster recognized the suspect’s white pickup truck and called 911, Houston’s KHOU-TV reported. He was found hiding inside a metal container at a construction site after exiting the truck and fleeing on foot, Houston's KTRK-TV reported.

It was not clear if the female passenger was considered a suspect as well.

Three teens were inside the trailer home at the time of the shooting, around 4:30 p.m., the Chronicle reported. Authorities were unable to say what prompted the shooting, or whether the house was specifically targeted.

The girl’s father said he had no reason to believe someone would target the family, according to the Chronicle.

“He said he didn’t have any problems with anybody,” Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesman Deputy Thomas Gilliland told the newspaper.

The attack came just days after two suspects were apprehended in the Dec. 30 shooting death of 7-year-old Houston girl Jazmine Barnes, the paper noted.