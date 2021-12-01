Suspect extradited to Colorado from Ecuador to face 126 sexual assault charges, authorities say

A suspect who fled to Ecuador after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman in Colorado in 2016 was extradited back to the U.S. by the FBI last week, according to a report.

Peter Dettmer, 69, has been charged with 126 counts of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in Golden, Colorado, that was witnessed by a responding police officer through an open apartment window, FOX 31 in Denver reported.

Dettmer posted his $2,000 bail after his arrest and reportedly fled the country.

He was found to be living in Ecuador after years of searching for his whereabouts and arrested by Ecuadorian authorities last April at his apartment.

"Outside the United States, the FBI has no authority to conduct those investigations, no authority to carry weapons normally, and no authority to make arrests," Former FBI Special Agent Bob Pence told FOX 31. "So it’s a liaison-type responsibility, and we work with the host countries, and do it very successfully around the world."

The FBI has a field office in neighboring Colombia.

Dettmer is scheduled to be in a Colorado court on Wednesday.