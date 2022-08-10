Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Arcadia shooting: SWAT standoff underway, suspect barricaded after police officer shot, 2 others injured

At least one person has been taken into custody but it's unclear if it's the barricaded suspect

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities responded to a scene in Arcadia, California after a police officer was reportedly shot and at least two others were injured Wednesday evening.

As of 7 p.m. local time, SWAT members were seen outside a home in an Arcadia neighborhood and were in a standoff with the suspect who was barricaded inside.

Arcadia police were initially dispatched to the scene, responding to a call of a man with a firearm that was "disturbing the peace," sources told Fox News. 

SWAT is in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting left a police officer and two others with injuries in Arcadia, California on Aug. 10, 2022. 

SWAT is in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting left a police officer and two others with injuries in Arcadia, California on Aug. 10, 2022.  (Fox 11)

The police officer was shot in the face, early reports indicate. 

At least one person has been taken into custody - it's unclear if it's the barricaded suspect. 

CALIFORNIA PLANE CRASH-LANDS AND IGNITES ON FREEWAY NEAR LOS ANGELES

A third individual, potentially a toddler, was also reportedly injured but this information has not yet been independently confirmed by Fox News.

The suspect has made contact with law enforcement over the phone as authorities are looking to defuse the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox LA reported the victims were transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. The identity of the officer who was shot was not immediately released.

This is a developing situation. Check back for additional updates.