Suspect charged with punching Walmart greeter, 72, knocking him out: reports

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A 72-year-old greeter at a Walmart store in Texas says he was punched in the face and knocked unconscious – just for doing his job.

It happened last Friday at a Walmart location in Cypress, northwest of Houston, according to KTRK-TV.

The greeter, Mohinder Randhawa, told the station he just wanted to check that a customer had paid for a case of Gatorade being carried out of the store.

That’s when the suspect, identified as Craig Valentine, 42, of Hockley, got angry, started yelling, and then cold-cocked him, Randhawa said.

"He punched on my face with a closed right hand," Randhawa told KTRK. "I fell down on the ground.

"My left upper lip was broken from here, blood started out, and inside also there was a cut about half an inch," he continued.

Randhawa claims he never accused the suspect of stealing the drinks. He said cashiers sometimes miss an item while scanning a customer’s purchases and he just wanted to check.

“I was doing my duty, the greeter explained. “I was doing what I was supposed to do.”

A probable-cause affidavit says Valentine “chest bumped” the greeter before punching him, Cox Media Group reported. He posted $1,000 bail and was released pending further court action.