Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Sparks pedestrian

NV 75 year old man held in custody on $30,000 bond

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian in Sparks last week.

Vincent Joseph Hoff was located in Reno on Tuesday and arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, Sparks police said. He was booked into Washoe County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

NC DEMOCRAT CALLS HIT-AND-RUN IN STATE-ISSUED VEHICLE A 'SERIOUS MISTAKE,' REFUSES TO RESIGN

A 75-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of a Sparks pedestrian last week. The man's bond was placed at $30K.

A 75-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of a Sparks pedestrian last week. The man's bond was placed at $30K.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman who died was struck in a crosswalk with flashing lights around 6:24 a.m. on Jan. 17 at East Prater Way and Probasco Way, a few blocks east of Dilworth Middle School, police said.

Police said an investigation was continuing. It wasn’t clear if Hoff had a lawyer or would be appointed one at a future court appearance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sparks police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.