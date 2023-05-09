Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Suspect arrested in New Orleans restaurant shooting that killed waitress, injured a tourist

Chicago woman was sitting inside the restaurant when she was struck

Associated Press
A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting outside a popular New Orleans restaurant that left a waiter dead and a visitor from Chicago wounded, police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident in Houston by U.S. marshals with aid from the New Orleans Police Department. He was identified as Kyron Keith Fazande, 22. He was to be extradited to face charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened outside Mandina's Restaurant on April 28, as thousands were in town for the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. A waiter, Hilbert Walker III, 23, was killed.

A Chicago woman sitting inside the restaurant was wounded by the gunfire.

New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport crime

Kyron Keith Fazande was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a waitress and injured a tourist.

Online records were not yet available on the arrest, and it was unclear if Fazande had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.