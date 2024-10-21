Expand / Collapse search
Suspect accused of killing newlywed nurse had been 'deliberately cruel': report

Bryce Schubert, 27, had lived in the same Oregon apartment complex as Melissa Jubane at the time of her disappearance and death

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Montana authorities investigating 'brutal' murder first reported as bear attack Video

Montana authorities investigating 'brutal' murder first reported as bear attack

Dustin Kjersem, 35, was found dead from a "vicious" attack while camping near Big Sky, Montana, last Saturday. No suspect is in custody. (Credit: Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)

New details have been released in the murder case of a newlywed Oregon nurse who was discovered dead two days after she went missing in early September.

The Beaverton Police Department arrested Jonathan Bryce Schubert, 27, who authorities say was a neighbor to Melissa Jubane, 32, whose body was found days after she was reported missing when she failed to show up for her shift at work. 

Court documents obtained by KGW8 stated that Schubert was "deliberately cruel to [the] victim" and used a weapon and "posed a threat of actual violence" which resulted in permanent injury to Jubane prior to her death.

Prosecutors argued that "future efforts to rehabilitate the defendant will not be successful." 

The documents also stated that the "degree of harm or loss was significantly greater than typical for such an offense" and that there is a "need" to ensure public safety.

NEIGHBOR ACCUSED OF KILLING MISSING OREGON NEWLYWED NURSE MAKES FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

Bryce Schubert in court

New details in the case of Melissa Jubane, a nurse who was discovered dead two days after she went missing in early September, are shedding light on the man accused of her murder. (KATU)

During his first court hearing back in September, Schubert appeared on video and did not enter a plea during his arraignment, according to KATU News.

Officials said that as a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that Schubert was involved in Jubane's disappearance. 

MISSING OREGON NURSE FOUND DEAD DAYS AFTER RETURNING HOME FROM HER WEDDING, NEIGHBOR ARRESTED

Bryan Llantero (L) and Melissa Jubane (R) pose for photo

Oregon nurse Melissa Jubane was found dead days after marrying her longtime boyfriend Bryan Llantero.  (KHON2)

Jubane's coworkers reported that she was missing shortly after she missed her shift on Wednesday, Sept. 4. 

Beaverton Police confirmed that the remains of Jubane were found following a three-day search and just two weeks after she tied the knot on Aug. 24 on Oahu in Hawaii, with her longtime partner of 10 years, Bryan Llantero, a native of Kalihi, Hawaii.

WOMAN GOES MISSING IN MAINE FOREST FOR DAYS, IS RESCUED HUNDREDS OF FEET FROM DEAD HUSBAND

Selfie of Melissa Jubane

An Oregon nurse who vanished days after she returned home from her Hawaii wedding was found dead Saturday amid a 3-day search as police accused her 27-year-old neighbor of murder. (Beaverton Police Department)

FOX 12 reported that Schubert worked as a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023. However, Schubert was not employed at Providence St. Vincent, where Melissa worked, Providence said in a statement Saturday morning.

It is still not known if Jubane and Schubert knew each other. 

Officials said Schubert is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail at the Washington County jail due to the murder charge.