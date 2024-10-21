Suspect accused of killing newlywed nurse had been 'deliberately cruel': report

New details have been released in the murder case of a newlywed Oregon nurse who was discovered dead two days after she went missing in early September.

The Beaverton Police Department arrested Jonathan Bryce Schubert, 27, who authorities say was a neighbor to Melissa Jubane, 32, whose body was found days after she was reported missing when she failed to show up for her shift at work.

Court documents obtained by KGW8 stated that Schubert was "deliberately cruel to [the] victim" and used a weapon and "posed a threat of actual violence" which resulted in permanent injury to Jubane prior to her death.

Prosecutors argued that "future efforts to rehabilitate the defendant will not be successful."

The documents also stated that the "degree of harm or loss was significantly greater than typical for such an offense" and that there is a "need" to ensure public safety.

During his first court hearing back in September, Schubert appeared on video and did not enter a plea during his arraignment, according to KATU News .

Officials said that as a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that Schubert was involved in Jubane's disappearance.

Jubane's coworkers reported that she was missing shortly after she missed her shift on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Beaverton Police confirmed that the remains of Jubane were found following a three-day search and just two weeks after she tied the knot on Aug. 24 on Oahu in Hawaii, with her longtime partner of 10 years, Bryan Llantero, a native of Kalihi, Hawaii.

FOX 12 reported that Schubert worked as a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023. However, Schubert was not employed at Providence St. Vincent, where Melissa worked, Providence said in a statement Saturday morning.

It is still not known if Jubane and Schubert knew each other.