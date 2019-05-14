Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
VIDEO: Police release footage of elderly man being shoved off city bus; passenger now facing murder charge, police say

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
The surveillance video shows Bishop allegedly push Fournier out of the door of the stopped bus. 

The surveillance video shows Bishop allegedly push Fournier out of the door of the stopped bus.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Video showing a woman violently pushing a 74-year-old man out the door of a stopped bus in downtown Las Vegas on March 21 was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday.

Serge Fournier initially survived the fall but later died of his injuries at a hospital on April 21.

UNRULY PASSENGER, 25, NOW FACES MURDER CHARGE AFTER MAN, 74, SHE PUSHED OFF BUS DIES OF HEAD INJURY: POLICE

The woman, identified by police as Cadesha Bishop, 25, now faces murder charges, police say.

In the video, a suspect is seen pushing Fournier with both hands down the front steps of the bus. Fournier, holding his walker, falls flat on his face, hitting his head on the sidewalk.

Bishop, who was reportedly yelling and swearing at others on the bus, allegedly pushed Fournier after he asked her to be nicer to other passengers.

Bishop had been convicted of misdemeanor battery charges twice before the incident with Fournier, according to police.