Florida condo collapse: Anonymous bidder offers $120M to buy site

An anonymous bidder has offered to buy the site of the Miami-area condo collapse for a tidy sum of $120 million, according to reports.

Michael Faye, acting as principal for the company handling the sale of the site in Surfside, told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman about the offer during a hearing Wednesday to determine the future of the property in Surfside where the Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

Faye did not disclose the name of the potential buyer, but Hanzman said it was "the best news I’ve heard so far today." Hanzman urged Faye to wrap up the deal as soon as possible, as he would distribute any money from the sale among the families affected by the collapse, The Independent reported.

Hanzman said he expected the auction process to remain short and that the land should change ownership as soon as possible if no one offers a higher bid, although Faye claimed that he has registered significant interest in the site. Hanzman also worries that a zoning overhaul following the tragedy could hinder any sale, Law360 reported.

However, many parties remain at odds as to what should happen with the site of the tragic collapse: Some of the condo owners want to rebuild on the site, but others want to erect a memorial for the victims.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett approved the demolition of the remaining Champlain Towers structure on July 4 in order to open up the site and improve search operations.

After the search and rescue efforts concluded, authorities confirmed that 98 people had died in the collapse. Despite working tirelessly to clear the site and discover any survivors, authorities determined that no one survived the initial collapse.

The site has since been mostly swept flat and the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse.