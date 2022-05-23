Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Super tornado strikes Texas as weather officials urge caution: 'absolute monster'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet declared a state of emergency

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A super tornado has touched down in North Texas and is crawling across the state as weather officials are urging residents to exercise caution by remaining in their homes and adhering to other tornado protocols.

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," a warning from the National Weather Service, after photos and videos of a gigantic tornado near Morton circulated online. The storm has wind gusts up to 70 mph, NWS officials in Lubbock said.

A storm chaser in Texas captured the tornado on video and described it as an "absolute monster."

Another video shows the massive storm and several emergency patrol vehicles steering people away from its path.

COLORADO WEATHER SWINGS 60 DEGREES TO SNOW, 115K LOSE POWER 

Authorities urged residents to avoid windows and, if they are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, to move to the nearest stable structure.

"Protect yourself from flying debris," the warning also said as the circulating storm is expected to cause damage to vehicles, trees, and the rooftops. 

GAYLORD, MICHIGAN RAVAGED BY RARE TORNADO

 

There have been no reported deaths and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet declared a state of emergency. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 11 p.m. local time as showers and scattered storms were seen forming in Lubbock and Amarillo in the North to San Antonio to Houston in the South. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thunderstorms and a tornado have been reported in Texas on May 23, 2022

Thunderstorms and a tornado have been reported in Texas on May 23, 2022 (National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service cautions tornados are "extremely difficult" to see at night and discourages residents from relying on their sight or hearing to detect them. 

Possible tornados have also been reported in Missouri and the Carolinas. 