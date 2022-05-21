Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado weather swings 60 degrees to snow, 115K lose power

The weather in Colorado has recently been hot

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Colorado residents were impacted by a late-spring storm on Friday, with snow falling and temperatures plummeting. 

Late Saturday morning, power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 115,113 without power in the state. 

    Snow covers a branch after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. The storm brought freezing temperatures and wet, heavy snow to a region that has been in severe drought for months.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    A worker carries a shovel to help clear Coors Field after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    A homeowner surveys damage to a black walnut tree after a branch was brought down after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    A Regional Transportation District light rail train moves along 19th Avenue as a cold front packing snow, high winds and sub-freezing temperatures sweeps over the intermountain West Friday, May 20, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the spring storm will drop from four to 10 inches of snow on the Denver metropolitan area and up to two feet of snow in parts of the mountains before moving on to the plains over the weekend.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    A lone man walks up a rain-slickened alley as a cold front packing snow, high winds and sub-freezing temperatures sweeps over the city Friday, May 20, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Duncan Cameron, a native of Miami, uses a broom to clear snow off the buckets covering his plants after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to two feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The storm postponed Friday's Major League Baseball (MLB) opener between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Fox Weather reported that the temperature dropped nearly 60 degrees and more than a foot of snow fell in locations including Black Forest and Aspen Park. 

The weight of the snow sent trees tumbling. 

Photos on social media showed inches of snow covering benches and decks. 

"Gotta love Colorado. 84F one day, foot and a half of snow the next. Sure glad we put that ⁦⁦@NOAASatellites⁩ #GOES weather satellite up there…" tweeted United Launch Alliance (ULA) president and CEO Tory Bruno. 

Warm pavement temperatures in the area caused some precipitation to quickly melt.

Officials warned about hazardous travel conditions on roads. 

"Look, it’s never smart to speed, but bad weather is rolling in and the roads are going to get bad. So be prepared and take it slow, alright, meow?" the Colorado State Patrol tweeted.  

According to Fox Weather, by the time the event is over, forecast models show Denver could pick up as much as five inches of snow, with over a foot possible in higher elevations.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.