Weather
Published

Summer-like weather brings US temperatures into record territory

Rain, snow are forecast in Northwest

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s feeling like summer for much of the country this week, with temperatures soaring into record territory ahead of the next cold front. 

Above-average weather is expected for much of the U.S.

Above-average weather is expected for much of the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

With the big warm-up, fire danger will be a concern for the Plains and New England.  

Spring warmth forecast across the Plains, New England

Spring warmth forecast across the Plains, New England (Credit: Fox News)

A frontal boundary stretched across the Gulf and Southeast will bring wet weather and cooler temperatures over the next few days.

The futuretrack for the Gulf, Southeast

The futuretrack for the Gulf, Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

The futuretrack for the Northwest

The futuretrack for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest will still be active, with more rain along the coast and interior mountain snow.  