Suburban mom murdered by husband in front of 4-year-old daughter: police

An Illinois man was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife after officials said he fatally shot her six times in their home.

Around 11 a.m. on September 5, officers with the Warrenville Police Department responded to the home of Steven Kramer, 39, for a report of a cardiac arrest and death, police said.

When an officer arrived at the house, Kramer met her at the door and said that his wife, Jaime Neumann, 47, was in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

The officer went up to the bedroom, where she found the victim lying on the ground face up in front of the foot of the bed, with blood on her face and body and apparent trauma to her face.

Neumann was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed that Neumann had been shot six times, once between her left eye and nose, three times in the chest, once in the upper left thigh and once in her right forearm, officials said.

After investigating, police said the husband and wife got into a verbal altercation that turned physical, leading to Kramer shooting Neumann.

Their 4-year-old daughter was at home at the time of the shooting, Chicago's Daily Herald reported.

Kramer turned himself in at the Warrenville Police Department where he was taken into custody a short time later.

"I offer my sincerest condolences to Jaime’s family and friends as they grieve their loss, particularly her children who are now forced to live a life without the love and support only a mother can provide, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said, "While nothing can be done to bring Jaime back to those who loved her, thanks to the outstanding work of the Warrenville Police Department, we will be able to bring a strong prosecution against the man who allegedly took her life."

Kramer was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to police.

He will be held in jail to await his trial, a DuPage County judge ruled Wednesday.

"The alleged actions taken by Mr. Kramer were unthinkable; leaving his family permanently scarred and his children without their mother," Warrenville Chief of Police Sam Bonilla said.

"Jaime was loved by everyone who knew her, and leaving her girls behind is not something she would have ever chosen. Sadly, her life was cut short due to domestic violence, leaving all of her daughters parentless," a group of "dedicated mothers" wrote on a fundraising page for Neumann's daughters, adding, "Jaime was not only a great mother and a wonderful friend but also a genuinely good person who touched the lives of many."

Kramer’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 7, 2024, for his arraignment.