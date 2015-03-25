Students Treated For Taking Prescription Pills at School in Washington State

It could have been a lot worse. That is the word from Bremerton school officials in Washington State after nine kids ages 12 to 14 fell ill from taking prescription drugs.

It happened Tuesday morning at Mountain View Middle School.

School administrators say one of the students came to the bus stop with medications he had taken from his parents medicine cabinet, including the anit-depression drug cymbalta.

That student allegedly gave some of the pills to another student and they then handed then out to all the others on the school bus and in the school.

All of the students were taken to an area hospital. One of them had to have his stomach pumped.

