Student at ritzy boarding school attacks peer with ax: police

A student at an all-boys boarding school on the Connecticut coast is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked another student with an ax on May 24 and then fled the scene.

Oxford Academy Head of School Philip Cocchiola confirmed the attack in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying "one student was hospitalized but is now in stable condition and the other is in police custody."

"We extend our thoughts and support to both families during this challenging time," Cocchiola said.

Connecticut State Police (CSP) initially responded to reports of an injured male around 8:30 that evening at an address on Boston Post Road in Westbrook, where Oxford Academy is located.

Investigators located the victim "with serious injuries" and transported him via Life Star to a local hospital.

CSP said security camera footage captured the juvenile suspect assaulting the juvenile victim. It also captured the suspect feeling the scene on foot, police said.

"The Central District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene to investigate," CPS said in a press release. "Several K9s, a bloodhound, and the CSP Drone Unit, as well as other assets were deployed in an effort to locate the juvenile suspect. Investigating Detectives obtained a Juvenile arrest warrant for Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder with an order to detain. Area law enforcement agencies were advised of these developments and provided with a description of the juvenile suspect."

On Tuesday, police apprehended the suspect and took him into custody. Authorities transported the juvenile to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and due to the ages of the suspect and victim, they are not releasing any further information at this time.

"The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff and the entire Westbrook community continue to be our highest priorities, and we are thankful for all the support and comfort we have received," Cocchiola said in his statement. "We understand that such events can cause fear and anxiety but rest assured that the campus is safe and secure. Communication channels are open, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available."

He added that the school is "grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement and emergency services."

Westbrook resident Sidney Holbrook described Oxford Academy as a "wonderful educational facility" that gets "children from all over the world."

"For me, it's not reflective of what the school's all about," he said, adding that the assault is "very unusual for the town."

Oxford Academy, a private high school that sits just blocks away from the Connecticut coastline, lists its tuition for the 2024-2025 school year as $86,000.