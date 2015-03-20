Student charged after shot fired in dispute at Kent State; police say suspect hit his own hand

Kent State University officials say the freshman fired a gun and prompted a campus lockdown shot himself in the hand during a domestic dispute then was taken into custody at a hospital where he sought care.

Campus police Chief John Peach says the man fired only once Wednesday night while arguing with two female students, and no one else was hurt. He says the motive wasn't clear.

Peach says 24-year-old Quavaugntay Tyler of Cleveland was in jail Thursday on a concealed weapon charge. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Police say Tyler was the subject of a campus theft investigation and was on probation from a separate theft case. He told police he had a gun because he'd been the victim of an armed robbery.