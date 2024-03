Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A middle school student in San Diego was reportedly airlifted to a hospital on Monday after a fight got out of control.

In a note obtained by Fox News Digital that was sent out to parents of students at Lincoln Middle School, Principal Cesar Mora said paramedics were called to the Oceanside school’s campus around 1 p.m. Monday to assess the student as a "precautionary measure."

"We want to inform you about an incident that occurred earlier today. There was an altercation between two students. Following this, at approximately 1:00 pm, as a precautionary measure, paramedics were called to assess one of the students involved," the letter read.

School officials said that the paramedics determined the student needed to be transported by helicopter for further evaluation by medical personnel.

ST. LOUIS TEEN STILL UNCONSCIOUS, SUFFERING FROM FRACTURED SKULL AFTER BRUTAL ATTACK

While staff worked to get the situation under control, students were rerouted in the passing period to "ensure their safety," Mora said. Once the scene was cleared, regular school activities resumed for students.

"Please rest assured that the health and safety of all our students remains our top priority," Mora said in the note to families. "We believe this was an isolated incident which we are currently investigating."

MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL SEES 10 FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN ONE DAY: 'IT'S REALLY CONCERNING'

No additional details were immediately available about the severity of the student’s injuries or what led up to the fight. No other students were believed to have been involved, the school said.

School officials added that the student was no longer in the hospital.

This latest violent school fight comes just days after a 16-year-old girl in St. Louis was brutally beaten in a video that went viral.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawyer for the girl's family issued an update on Monday on her condition, saying she had suffered a fractured skull, resulting in life-threatening brain swelling and bleeding.