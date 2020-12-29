Expand / Collapse search
Winter weather advisories and warnings in effect as strong storm system stretches over Rockies, Plains

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
National Forecast, Dec. 29Video

A strong storm system is stretched across the Rockies and Plains on Tuesday, bringing a wide variety of winter weather to large chunks of the U.S. 

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings are now in effect over the Plains into the Midwest on Tuesday into Wednesday. 

The system is tracking northeast and is heading toward southeastern Canada by midweek. 

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings are in effect Tuesday. (Fox News)

But its snow and freezing rain will produce hazardous driving conditions. 

Snowfall amounts of 6 to 8 inches will develop over parts of Iowa into southern Wisconsin and parts of west-central Michigan.  

Projected snowfall in parts of the U.S. (Fox News)

Additionally, a front is moving onshore in the Pacific Northwest. 

That system will bring rain across the region late Tuesday before turning to snow at higher elevations.  

Snowfall amounts of 12 to 18 inches are expected over the Cascades and the northern Intermountain Region. 

